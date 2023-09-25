College Football 2023 College Football Top 25 Week 5 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule Updated Sep. 25, 2023 12:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and the action isn't slowing down.

Top-25 teams will be in action in 16 games on the college football schedule. That includes the No. 10 Utah Utes playing the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Also, Big Noon Kickoff takes place in Colorado this weekend, as the No. 8 USC Trojans take on the upstart Colorado Buffaloes at 12 p.m. ET. Be sure to check it out on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App.

So without further ado, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Week 5 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-2)

Moneyline: Beavers -135, Utes +114

Total: 45.5 points

Prediction: Oregon State 22, Utah 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Friday, September 29

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Trojans (-23)

Moneyline: Trojans -1600, Buffaloes +900

Total: 73.5 points

Prediction: USC 38, Colorado 33

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wildcats (-3)

Moneyline: Wildcats -155, Gators +130

Total: 46 points

Prediction: Florida 24, Kentucky 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Nittany Lions (-25.5)

Moneyline: Nittany Lions -3600, Wildcats +1500

Total: 46 points

Prediction: Penn State 29, Northwestern 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BTN

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -850, Tigers +575

Total: 47 points

Prediction: Georgia 25, Auburn 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Auburn, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-18)

Moneyline: Wolverines -1350, Cornhuskers +800

Total: 40.5 points

Prediction: Michigan 24, Nebraska 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-17)

Moneyline: Longhorns -950, Jayhawks +625

Total: 62 points

Prediction: Texas 33, Kansas 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Austin, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-12)

Moneyline: Tigers -550, Commodores +410

Total: 56.5 points

Prediction: Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-2.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -135, Rebels +114

Total: 63.5 points

Prediction: Ole Miss 32, LSU 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-26.5)

Moneyline: Ducks -5000, Cardinal +1800

Total: 61 points

Prediction: Oregon 35, Stanford 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Stanford, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-20)

Moneyline: Sooners -1600, Cyclones +900

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Oklahoma 29, Iowa State 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Fighting Irish (-5.5)

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -198, Blue Devils +164

Total: 52 points

Prediction: Duke 25, Notre Dame 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Volunteers (-11.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers -455, Gamecocks +350

Total: 63 points

Prediction: Tennessee 33, South Carolina 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-14.5)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -750, Bulldogs +525

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Alabama 31, Mississippi State 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Huskies (-18)

Moneyline: Huskies -1100, Wildcats +700

Total: 69.5 points

Prediction: Washington 33, Arizona 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-24.5)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -2800, Wolf Pack +1300

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Fresno State 37, Nevada 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, September 30

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Fresno, California

