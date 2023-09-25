College Football
Oklahoma v Baylor
College Football

2023 College Football Top 25 Week 5 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule

Updated Sep. 25, 2023 12:48 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and the action isn't slowing down. 

Top-25 teams will be in action in 16 games on the college football schedule. That includes the No. 10 Utah Utes playing the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Also, Big Noon Kickoff takes place in Colorado this weekend, as the No. 8 USC Trojans take on the upstart Colorado Buffaloes at 12 p.m. ET. Be sure to check it out on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App

So without further ado, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Week 5 Betting Lines & Game Info

No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 10 Utah Utes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-2)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -135, Utes +114
  • Total: 45.5 points
  • Prediction: Oregon State 22, Utah 20

How to Watch

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 8 USC Trojans

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Trojans (-23)
  • Moneyline: Trojans -1600, Buffaloes +900
  • Total: 73.5 points
  • Prediction: USC 38, Colorado 33

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Boulder, Colorado

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 22 Florida Gators

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wildcats (-3)
  • Moneyline: Wildcats -155, Gators +130
  • Total: 46 points
  • Prediction: Florida 24, Kentucky 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Nittany Lions (-25.5)
  • Moneyline: Nittany Lions -3600, Wildcats +1500
  • Total: 46 points
  • Prediction: Penn State 29, Northwestern 17

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Location: Evanston, Illinois

Auburn Tigers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -850, Tigers +575
  • Total: 47 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 25, Auburn 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Auburn, Alabama

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-18)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -1350, Cornhuskers +800
  • Total: 40.5 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 24, Nebraska 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-17)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -950, Jayhawks +625
  • Total: 62 points
  • Prediction: Texas 33, Kansas 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Austin, Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-12)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -550, Commodores +410
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Prediction: Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -135, Rebels +114
  • Total: 63.5 points
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 32, LSU 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-26.5)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -5000, Cardinal +1800
  • Total: 61 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 35, Stanford 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Stanford, California

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-20)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -1600, Cyclones +900
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma 29, Iowa State 17

How to Watch

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Fighting Irish (-5.5)
  • Moneyline: Fighting Irish -198, Blue Devils +164
  • Total: 52 points
  • Prediction: Duke 25, Notre Dame 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Volunteers (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers -455, Gamecocks +350
  • Total: 63 points
  • Prediction: Tennessee 33, South Carolina 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -750, Bulldogs +525
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Alabama 31, Mississippi State 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 7 Washington Huskies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Huskies (-18)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -1100, Wildcats +700
  • Total: 69.5 points
  • Prediction: Washington 33, Arizona 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, September 30
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona

No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-24.5)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -2800, Wolf Pack +1300
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Fresno State 37, Nevada 23

How to Watch

