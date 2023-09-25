College Football
College Football
2023 College Football Top 25 Week 5 odds, predictions, lines, TV schedule
Updated Sep. 25, 2023 12:48 p.m. ET
Week 5 of the college football season has arrived, and the action isn't slowing down.
Top-25 teams will be in action in 16 games on the college football schedule. That includes the No. 10 Utah Utes playing the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.
Also, Big Noon Kickoff takes place in Colorado this weekend, as the No. 8 USC Trojans take on the upstart Colorado Buffaloes at 12 p.m. ET. Be sure to check it out on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App.
So without further ado, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Week 5 Betting Lines & Game Info
No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 10 Utah Utes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-2)
- Moneyline: Beavers -135, Utes +114
- Total: 45.5 points
- Prediction: Oregon State 22, Utah 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Friday, September 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 8 USC Trojans
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Trojans (-23)
- Moneyline: Trojans -1600, Buffaloes +900
- Total: 73.5 points
- Prediction: USC 38, Colorado 33
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 22 Florida Gators
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wildcats (-3)
- Moneyline: Wildcats -155, Gators +130
- Total: 46 points
- Prediction: Florida 24, Kentucky 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Nittany Lions (-25.5)
- Moneyline: Nittany Lions -3600, Wildcats +1500
- Total: 46 points
- Prediction: Penn State 29, Northwestern 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
Auburn Tigers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-15.5)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -850, Tigers +575
- Total: 47 points
- Prediction: Georgia 25, Auburn 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-18)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -1350, Cornhuskers +800
- Total: 40.5 points
- Prediction: Michigan 24, Nebraska 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-17)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -950, Jayhawks +625
- Total: 62 points
- Prediction: Texas 33, Kansas 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Austin, Texas
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 23 Missouri Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-12)
- Moneyline: Tigers -550, Commodores +410
- Total: 56.5 points
- Prediction: Missouri 33, Vanderbilt 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -135, Rebels +114
- Total: 63.5 points
- Prediction: Ole Miss 32, LSU 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 9 Oregon Ducks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-26.5)
- Moneyline: Ducks -5000, Cardinal +1800
- Total: 61 points
- Prediction: Oregon 35, Stanford 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Stanford, California
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-20)
- Moneyline: Sooners -1600, Cyclones +900
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma 29, Iowa State 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Fighting Irish (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Fighting Irish -198, Blue Devils +164
- Total: 52 points
- Prediction: Duke 25, Notre Dame 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Volunteers (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers -455, Gamecocks +350
- Total: 63 points
- Prediction: Tennessee 33, South Carolina 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -750, Bulldogs +525
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Alabama 31, Mississippi State 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 7 Washington Huskies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Huskies (-18)
- Moneyline: Huskies -1100, Wildcats +700
- Total: 69.5 points
- Prediction: Washington 33, Arizona 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-24.5)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -2800, Wolf Pack +1300
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Fresno State 37, Nevada 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Fresno, California
share
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
-
Colorado falls out of AP Top 25 after Oregon loss; Ohio State moves up to No. 4
College football rankings: Colorado tumbles, but don't sleep on Oregon
2023 College Football odds: Michael Penix Jr. new favorite to win Heisman
-
Oregon's demolition of Colorado was a statement, and it was loud and clear
2023 Heisman Watch: Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. enjoy big-time performances
Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz following Ohio State's thrilling win vs. Notre Dame
-
Sportsbooks win huge as Oregon crushes Deion Sanders, Colorado
Ohio State not tough? Ryan Day fights back after win over Irish: 'That ends tonight'
College football Week 4 highlights: Ohio State beats Notre Dame with last-second TD
in this topic
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
-
Colorado falls out of AP Top 25 after Oregon loss; Ohio State moves up to No. 4
College football rankings: Colorado tumbles, but don't sleep on Oregon
2023 College Football odds: Michael Penix Jr. new favorite to win Heisman
-
Oregon's demolition of Colorado was a statement, and it was loud and clear
2023 Heisman Watch: Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. enjoy big-time performances
Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz following Ohio State's thrilling win vs. Notre Dame
-
Sportsbooks win huge as Oregon crushes Deion Sanders, Colorado
Ohio State not tough? Ryan Day fights back after win over Irish: 'That ends tonight'
College football Week 4 highlights: Ohio State beats Notre Dame with last-second TD