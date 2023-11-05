College Football 2023 College Football odds: USC pays off for Over bettors, but not ATS Updated Nov. 6, 2023 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans are in a slump, losing three of their past four games.

USC was ranked as high as fifth earlier this season, but fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 52-42 loss to the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 Conference thriller on Saturday night.

But, as bettors know, there are other ways to cash in on a team besides winning straight up (SU).

After the Trojans and Huskies combined for 94 points, the teams zoomed past the Over/Under (O/U) of 76.5, continuing an impressive run for USC hitting the Over.

Sports betting writer Ben Fawkes tweeted that the Over has cashed in 17 of USC's past 18 games.

On the other hand, USC has failed to cover against the spread (ATS) in seven consecutive games.

Saturday: Washington (-3.5) 52, USC 42

Oct. 28: USC 50, California Golden Bears (+10) 49

Oct. 21: Utah Utes (+5.5) 34, USC 32

Oct. 14: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-2.5) 48, USC 20

Oct. 7: USC 43, Arizona Wildcats (+21.5) 41, 3 OT

Sept. 30: USC 48, Colorado Buffaloes (+21.5) 41

Sept. 23: USC 42, Arizona State Sun Devils (+34.5) 28

USC's defensive woes cost defensive coordinator Alex Grinch his job on Sunday.

RJ Young, host of FOX Sports' No. 1 College Football Show, said the defense has derailed a season that started with high hopes for the Trojans.

"If you play offense for the other team, you're gonna go get yours," Young said. "And since Washington is a team built to go get theirs, they could not wait to line up against an Alex Grinch defense that we have been pummeling for being so bad — 49 [points allowed] to Cal, 48 to Notre Dame, 52 in this game to Washington, 41 at Arizona, 41 to Colorado. It's just bad."

Young pointed out USC is 2-6 against Top 25 teams under Riley, 0-3 this season.

The Trojans look to end the slump at the Oregon Ducks, No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, on Saturday.

USC is a 12.5-point underdog with the O/U at 69.5 combined points on the early line.

Are you betting on the Over for USC-Oregon? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in college football and other sports.

