2023 college football odds: Bettor places $75K bet on Alabama to beat MTSU Published Aug. 13, 2023 1:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A profit is a profit, right?

That's likely the thinking of one college football bettor who placed a sizable amount on the Alabama Crimson Tide in their season opener against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

The bettor at Caesars Sportsbook placed a $75,000 moneyline bet at -25000 odds that Alabama will take down the Blue Raiders.

RELATED: Odds, predictions on Michigan going undefeated this season

ADVERTISEMENT

An Alabama victory will net the bettor a profit of … a cool $300, which isn't even a full percent of a return on the bet.

As word got out about the sizable bet, sportsbooks adjusted the moneyline odds for the game.

Several books have taken down the moneyline for the game, and others have adjusted the moneyline to the -80000 range.

So that $75,000 moneyline bet at -80000 odds would net a profit of … $93.75.

Middle Tennessee State at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 2, SEC Network

Point spread: Alabama -39.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 39 points, otherwise Middle Tennessee State covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -80000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.01 total); Middle Tennessee State +2750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $285 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Last season, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide went 6-2 in Southeastern Conference play and finished 11-2 overall and ranked fifth in the country.

The Blue Raiders finished 4-4 in Conference USA play and 8-5 overall after a 25-23 win over San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl. MTSU has won three of its past four bowl games since 2017 under veteran coach Rick Stockstill.

MTSU had been 0-24 against ranked teams until the Blue Raiders shocked No. 25 Miami on Sept. 24, 45-31.

Can MTSU pull off the upset and ruin the $75,000 bettor's wager? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on betting and college football news.