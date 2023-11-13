College Football 2023-24 College Football Playoff odds: Washington's odds lengthen Updated Nov. 22, 2023 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jordan Travis' knee injury on Saturday not only ended the quarterback's season, it knocked 11-0 Florida State from being the betting favorite to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals down to sixth on the oddsboard.

Vaulting from third to the top of the odds list is the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, who went from -230 to -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total) to make the CFP.

The 11-0 Washington Huskies moved from fifth to fourth in the CFP rankings, but oddsmakers downgraded the Huskies' chances of advancing to the CFP. Washington fell from +115 (fifth) to +170 (eighth).

The Huskies are behind Texas (+125) and Alabama (+145) — both with one loss — to advance to the CFP semifinals, even though Washington is in the CFP selection committee's top four for the first time since 2016.

The Michigan Wolverines are second behind the Bulldogs at -260 after being -240 last week.

Here are the latest odds to reach the CFP semis:*

Georgia Bulldogs: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Michigan Wolverines: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Oregon Ducks: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Ohio State Buckeyes: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Texas Longhorns: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Florida State Seminoles: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Washington Huskies: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Louisville Cardinals: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Oklahoma Sooners: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Iowa Hawkeyes: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 11/22/2023

Washington passes Florida State in Week 13 CFP rankings

FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young talked about the Huskies bypassing the Seminoles in the selection committee's top four after the Travis injury.

"Washington has the résumé to be here, they have the players to be here, they pass the eye test. They are in the driver's seat to win the Pac-12 championship," said Young, host of the Number One College Football Show podcast.

"I need to say, the move to make Washington the No. 4 team in the country is one that the selection committee could have made for the past two weeks. There was lots of data to show Washington had a better strength of record, Washington was playing in a deeper conference and Washington was a better football team. But they made this move to dock Florida State after Florida State beat North Alabama and Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending, career-ending injury."

The Huskies edged Oregon 36-33 on Oct. 14 in Seattle, yet the Ducks moved from -160 to -180 (third) to reach the CFP.

"I think Florida State's got an argument with anybody," Young added. "They are undefeated. ... We have never seen an undefeated Power 5 champion be left out of this thing called the College Football Playoff. And Florida State would not be the first team to even win a national championship with its second-string quarterback starting the national championship game — 2014 Ohio State would like to give a phone call."

Speaking of the second-ranked Buckeyes, they moved from +155 to -180 heading into Saturday's Big Ten showdown against No. 3 Michigan.

Do you agree with Young about the latest CFP rankings? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on college football and other sports.

