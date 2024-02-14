College Basketball Winless Detroit Mercy Titans 5.5-point favorites to beat IUPUI Jaguars Updated Feb. 14, 2024 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Mercy Titans have yet to win a game this season, but the 0-26 squad is a 5.5-point favorite in their matchup against IUPUI at home on Wednesday.

Not only is Detroit favored, but it's also getting the majority of the betting handle. As of Wednesday afternoon, 68 percent of the handle is on the Titans to cover at BetMGM.

IUPUI holds a better record entering Wednesday's Horizon League matchup, but the team doesn't sit too far ahead of Detroit Mercy in the conference standings. The Jaguars are 6-20 on the season and 2-13 in conference play, losing 11 of their last 12 games. All but two of their losses have been by double digits in that stretch, losing their last six games by an average margin of 20.3 points.

However, IUPUI won the first matchup between these two teams back in December, 67-55. Detroit Mercy won both matchups last season.

While the line for Wednesday's IUPUI-Detroit Mercy game is certainly "fishy" to some, it isn't unique.

Per FOX Sports Research, there have been a few instances of almost similar situations in conference play over the last few seasons.

In 2020-21, 2-17 Iowa State was favored by 1 against 11-10 TCU at home and lost by four.

In 2021-22, 3-17 Oregon State was favored by 1.5 against 9-15 Cal at home and lost by two.

In 2022-23, 3-16 Cal was favored by 3.5 against 7-12 Oregon State at home and lost by 20.

FOX Sports gambling expert Will Hill isn't overthinking his pick for Wednesday's game, though.

"Call me old-fashioned, but I can not lay 5.5 points with a 0-26 team!" Hill wrote. "Give me IUPUI!"

