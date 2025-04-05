College Basketball Welcome to Walter's World! Walter Clayton leads Florida into title game Updated Apr. 5, 2025 10:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

SAN ANTONIO — It's the moment that has become his throughout this magical Florida season, which has been filled with twists, turns, historic comebacks and so much more. For Walter Clayton Jr., a pressure-filled, late-game situation was nothing new. Just a week prior, the Gators' superstar guard helped his team rally from nine down with 2:51 remaining to shock Texas Tech and punch their ticket to the Final Four.

This time, with less than two minutes remaining in Saturday's national semifinal matchup against top-seeded Auburn, Clayton and the Gators were looking to deliver the dagger. Holding onto a three-point lead and with the shot clock running down, Clayton had the ball in his hands. The first-team All-American showed the world again why he's been Kemba Walker-like in this tournament, gliding down the lane, burying a runner and taking the foul to send the Florida faithful into a frenzy.

"He's been doing it all year for us," Florida head coach Todd Golden said of Clayton in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports following the game. "I don't want to say we take it for granted, but we believe he's the best guard in America. He's a great leader for us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Clayton's memorable bucket served as another golden moment in a season filled with them, and now, for the first time since Billy Donovan's back-to-back championship teams at Florida in 2006 and ‘07, the Gators will be back in the national title game. Florida overcame yet another second-half deficit to take down Auburn and complete the season sweep of the Tigers, 79-73.

Florida's defense, which entered the night ranked 10th in KenPom, awoke in the final 20 minutes, making it hard for All-American big man Johni Broome, and even harder for Auburn's perimeter attack, to get going. Twelve minutes into the second half, Auburn had only made four shots. The Gators locked down the Tigers from downtown, holding them to 7-of-25 on Saturday night.

An 11-0 second-half run changed the game, and in so many respects, it has summed up Florida's road to the national title game. Will Richard delivered an and-one bucket, Clayton buried a 3, Alijah Martin followed with another triple, and finally, Clayton blitzed to the rim for a bucket off a turnover. A trio of players who were previously at Belmont, Iona and Florida Atlantic, respectively, have proven to be the perfect pieces to the puzzle assembled by Golden and his staff.

With Auburn clinging to a four-point lead with 12 minutes remaining, Clayton responded with another trifecta. With just over four minutes left, Denver Jones knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Clayton then came right back with a bucket off a steal.

"He always finds a way to make big-time winning plays down the stretch," Golden said of Clayton. "There’s no player in America that you’d rather have the ball in his hands late in the game with the game on the line."

Time and again, Clayton willed his team and punched the Gators' ticket for Monday night.

"He's incredible, man," Florida sophomore Thomas Haugh said when asked about Clayton. "We trust him in every situation, and that's what he does – he knocks down big shots every single day."

None bigger than Saturday night in San Antonio, where Clayton became the first player since Larry Bird in 1979 to have back-to-back 30-plus point games in the Elite Eight or later in the NCAA Tournament. As a result, the Gators are one of two left standing.

"Our perimeter guys — Clayton, Martin and Richard — breathe life into everybody else on this team," Golden said. "Tonight was a testament to our group in every way."

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share