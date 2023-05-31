College Basketball UConn's Tristen Newton withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to national champs Updated May. 31, 2023 10:31 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending national champions will have their point guard back for the 2023-24 season.

Tristen Newton announced Wednesday morning that he's withdrawing from the NBA Draft and running it back with the Connecticut Huskies for his fifth season of college basketball.

For UConn, it's an expected but vital piece of news, because the way Dan Hurley and his staff have managed the offseason, leaving an open hole at the point guard slot with the expectation that the former East Carolina transfer would return for a second season in Storrs.

Newton's role on Hurley's national championship run can not be overstated. Averaging 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, the Connecticut court general became the only player in the history of the program to post multiple triple-doubles in the same season. He had one of his finest performances In the title game against San Diego State, going for 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

"We looked at our team back in November, and it was all about Tristen Newton," Hurley said following the 76-59 victory over the Aztecs. "If the point guard play could be high level and excellent, that with what we had with the shooting, two centers and Andre Jackson, that we could have a special season. Did we think it could end here? Winning in dominant fashion in six games of the NCAA Tournament. I didn't think that was possible."

Newton will team up with 5-star guard Stephon Castle in the Huskies backcourt as well as 4-star guard Solomon Ball, who's also part of the nation's No. 4 ranked recruiting class.

[Go pro or return to school? These players face difficult choice]

ADVERTISEMENT

While UConn still waits to hear from dynamic wing Andre Jackson, who is also considering the NBA Draft (my opinion: he's a late first-round pick and will stay in the draft), the Huskies' day has started with great news. Jackson, along with the other prospects who have tested the waters, has until 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday night to make his decision.

With Newton, forward Alex Karaban and center Donovan Clingan all back in the fold, along with top-tier class of incoming freshmen, the Huskies will have a different look next season, but one that should have them hovering around a preseason top-5 ranking in the country heading into the 2023-24 season.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UConn Huskies Big East College Basketball

share