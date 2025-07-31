The Basketball Tournament
TBT 2025 Semifinals Recap: Eberlein Drive Advances With Win Over Best Virginia
Updated Jul. 31, 2025 8:25 p.m. ET

The Basketball Tournament field is shrinking, which means the $1 million winner-take-all prize is within arm's reach.

By the end of the night, there will be just two teams remaining. Kicking things off, Eberlein Drive took down West Virginia's alumni team, Best Virginia, in the first game of the semifinal round.

Currently, Wichita State's alumni team, Aftershocks, is taking on We Are D3 for the final spot in Sunday's title game.

Here's a recap of Thursday night's TBT action!

Aftershocks vs. We Are D3

Stay tuned for updates.

Eberlein Drive 85, Best Virginia 77

Both teams came out strong in this one. Eberlein Drive held a narrow advantage over Best Virginia after the first quarter, 21-18, but the WVU alum had a second-quarter spark that put them ahead 40-37 headed into halftime. Terry Taylor (Eberlein Drive) and Toby Okani (Best Virginia) led all players in the first half with 10 points each.

Eberlein Drive found its footing again in the third quarter, jumping out in front by three heading into the fourth, 64-61.

Heading into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — it was a two-point game, 77-75. The target score was 85, and Gabe York came to life for Eberlein Drive. His clutch 3-point shooting lifted his team to the win. York led all players with 25 points.

