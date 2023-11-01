Social media reacts to death of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight
Bob Knight, one of the most iconic and decorated coaches in college basketball history, died at age 83 Wednesday night after a long illness, his family announced.
Many across college basketball quickly reacted to the news, remembering the man who was a giant of the sport's history. Knight won three national championships and 11 Big Ten titles during his 30 seasons at Indiana from 1971-2000. He also coached at Texas Tech and Army, where he mentored a young basketball player named Mike Krzyzewski who went on to have his own legendary career as a college basketball coach.
Moments of silence were held in Indiana's Assembly Hall as well as Mackey Arena, home of Indiana's archrival Purdue.
Others also shared their remembrances on social media, including resurfacing videos of when he returned to Indiana's campus after a long time away in recent years.
-
Reigning champ UConn featured on 2023-24 MSG schedule along with 10 ranked teams
West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa suspended nine games for receiving impermissible benefits
Men's college basketball preseason top 25: Kansas, Duke lead 2023-24 rankings
-
What Cooper Flagg's commitment means for him and Duke
Transfer portal in college basketball remains 'the equivalent of free agency'
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Kansas, Purdue among No. 1 seeds
-
Big East men's basketball preview: Power rankings, awards, predictions
As college coaches turn into CEOs, X’s and O’s are replaced by dollar signs
New Georgetown coach Ed Cooley has big plans to change program's culture
-
Reigning champ UConn featured on 2023-24 MSG schedule along with 10 ranked teams
West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa suspended nine games for receiving impermissible benefits
Men's college basketball preseason top 25: Kansas, Duke lead 2023-24 rankings
-
What Cooper Flagg's commitment means for him and Duke
Transfer portal in college basketball remains 'the equivalent of free agency'
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Kansas, Purdue among No. 1 seeds
-
Big East men's basketball preview: Power rankings, awards, predictions
As college coaches turn into CEOs, X’s and O’s are replaced by dollar signs
New Georgetown coach Ed Cooley has big plans to change program's culture