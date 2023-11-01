College Basketball
Social media reacts to death of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight
Social media reacts to death of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight

Updated Nov. 1, 2023 8:22 p.m. ET

Bob Knight, one of the most iconic and decorated coaches in college basketball history, died at age 83 Wednesday night after a long illness, his family announced.

Many across college basketball quickly reacted to the news, remembering the man who was a giant of the sport's history. Knight won three national championships and 11 Big Ten titles during his 30 seasons at Indiana from 1971-2000. He also coached at Texas Tech and Army, where he mentored a young basketball player named Mike Krzyzewski who went on to have his own legendary career as a college basketball coach.

Moments of silence were held in Indiana's Assembly Hall as well as Mackey Arena, home of Indiana's archrival Purdue.

Others also shared their remembrances on social media, including resurfacing videos of when he returned to Indiana's campus after a long time away in recent years.

