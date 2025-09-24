College Basketball
Sister Jean, Loyola Chicago Chaplain and March Madness Icon, Retires at 106
Sister Jean, Loyola Chicago Chaplain and March Madness Icon, Retires at 106

Published Sep. 24, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET

Longtime chaplain for Loyola Chicago's men's basketball team, Sister Jean, has retired at 106 because of health concerns. The school's student newspaper, The Loyola Phoenix, announced her retirement earlier this month.

Sister Jean rose to the spotlight during Loyola Chicago's trip to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. She was spotted cheering courtside throughout the Ramblers' improbable run.

She published a memoir in 2023, "Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years," sharing lessons she'd learned throughout her life and offering spiritual advice. Sister Jean turned 106 on Aug. 21.

Sister Jean served as the team's chaplain for 30 years, providing players with support, mentorship and encouragement. She became a beloved figure at the university and a local celebrity in the community.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

