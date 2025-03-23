College Basketball Sean Miller reportedly leaving Xavier to take head coaching job at Texas Updated Mar. 23, 2025 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sean Miller is bound for Texas .

Miller, who has spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Xavier - his second stint with the program - has accepted the head coaching job at Texas, sources told FOX Sports.



The 56-year-old Miller was a prime target of Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte when the job last opened, but when then-interim head coach Rodney Terry and Texas beat Xavier in the 2023 Sweet 16, it cemented Terry's status as the program's full-time head coach.

News broke Sunday that Terry was fired at Texas, and less than two hours later, it was reported that Miller was headed to Austin in what is about as quick of a coaching turnover as you will see.



With a record of 487-196 in 20 years as a head coach, Miller went 65-40 in his second stint at Xavier, taking the program to a Sweet 16 two years ago and winning a First Four game, ironically over Texas, this year.



Why so quickly?

ADVERTISEMENT

Because the transfer portal opens on Monday. In a conference that sent 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament this season and is filled with both major money and depth, waiting can only hurt your ability to build a roster and get to work.

Del Conte has always been fond of Miller, who has reached the NCAA Tournament 13 times and has reached the Sweet 16 a total of eight times.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share