College Basketball Otega Oweh scores tip-in with 1.4 seconds left to give Oklahoma 72-70 win over USC Published Nov. 24, 2023 7:09 p.m. ET

Otega Oweh tipped in Javian McCollum's missed jumper with 1.4 seconds left to give Oklahoma a thrilling 72-70 victory over No. 23 Southern California on Friday in the championship game of the inaugural Rady Children's Invitational.

Oweh's shot set off a wild celebration as the Sooners surged to 6-0. McCollum scored 18 points and was named tournament MVP. Oweh had 16 points and John Hugley IV added 14.

USC's DJ Rodman tied it at 70 by making both ends of a one-and-one with 27.9 seconds left. Oklahoma called a timeout with 25.4 seconds left and played for the final shot. McCollum's fallback jumper from just inside the 3-point line with about three seconds bounced off the rim, but Oweh crashed from the side, wasn't boxed out by any of the four Trojans nearest the basket and put in the winner.

San Diego's Boogie Ellis and Kobe Johnson scored 16 points apiece for USC (4-2) while Rodman and Collier had 10 apiece.

USC had an eight-point lead early in the second half but was hurt by turnovers and missed shots, including a 3-pointer by Ellis that would have given it the lead with just more than a minute left. With USC still trailing by two, Isaiah Collier slipped and turned over the ball with 35.1 seconds left.

USC led 39-36 at halftime and Ellis scored the first five points of the second half, including a long 3-pointer, for the first of two eight-point leads. But the Sooners came racing back with a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer by McCollum, a steal and a slam dunk by Oweh and another dunk by Sam Godwin.

BRONNY JAMES

USC's Bronny James went through a full warmup, including hitting a nice step-back 3-pointer. It was the third straight game he was on the court with his teammates before a game. He also high-fived some kids and signed autographs. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has yet to make his collegiate debut after it was determined he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable and the team has not given a timetable.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: Hugley, a 6-foot-10 center, made all four of his 3-point shots.

USC: Collier had six of USC's 11 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff on Thursday night.

USC: Hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

