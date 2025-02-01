Omaha men's basketball hosts quirky trash can popcorn promotion vs. Denver
Popcorn, anyone?
The Omaha Mavericks are hosting a "Bring Your Own Garbage Can" night at Baxter Arena on Feb. 1 when the men's team hosts the Denver Pioneers in the latest edition of the long-standing Summit League rivalry.
Fans are invited to bring their own trash cans (up to five gallons) into the arena to be filled with popcorn for just $5.
The promotion is a nod to Omaha associate head coach Kyan Brown, who recently started kicking, slamming, hitting and throwing a trash can in the locker room after a Mavericks win.
The school is also selling officially licensed Omaha men's basketball trash can shirts at Baxter Arena on Saturday.
Heading into Saturday's game, Omaha (13-10) is second in the Summit League, while Denver (8-15) is second to last.
