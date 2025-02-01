College Basketball Omaha men's basketball hosts quirky trash can popcorn promotion vs. Denver Published Feb. 1, 2025 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Popcorn, anyone?

The Omaha Mavericks are hosting a "Bring Your Own Garbage Can" night at Baxter Arena on Feb. 1 when the men's team hosts the Denver Pioneers in the latest edition of the long-standing Summit League rivalry.

Fans are invited to bring their own trash cans (up to five gallons) into the arena to be filled with popcorn for just $5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion is a nod to Omaha associate head coach Kyan Brown, who recently started kicking, slamming, hitting and throwing a trash can in the locker room after a Mavericks win.

The school is also selling officially licensed Omaha men's basketball trash can shirts at Baxter Arena on Saturday.

Heading into Saturday's game, Omaha (13-10) is second in the Summit League, while Denver (8-15) is second to last.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share