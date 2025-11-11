College Basketball
Led by 4 Transfers, No. 6 Michigan Holds Off A Feisty Wake Forest Team In OT
Updated Nov. 11, 2025 9:58 p.m. ET

Elliot Cadeau scored 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 13.8 seconds left in overtime, and Nate Calmese missed a shot in the lane just before the buzzer that allowed No. 6 Michigan to hold off Wake Forest 85-84 on Tuesday night.

Aday Mara had 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks for the Wolverines (2-0) at Little Caesars Arena.

Juke Harris scored 19 points and Mekhi Mason added 16 for the Demon Deacons (2-1). Myles Colvin had 13 points off the bench and Calmese finished with 11 on 3-of-16 shooting.

The Wolverines led by 13 at halftime, but started 0 for 12 on 3-pointers in the second half.

Preseason All-America forward Yaxel Lendeborg was held to nine points in his second game at Michigan, ending his streak of scoring in double figures at 23 games.

Roddy Gayle Jr. had 13 points off the bench and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines. Cadeau added eight boards and seven assists.

Gayle made a tying 3-pointer with 1:44 left in regulation, following Wake Forest's third turnover in 3:09, to end a drought beyond the arc after Michigan tied a team record with 19 3-pointers in its season-opening win over Oakland.

Cadeau, a transfer from North Carolina, sank one of two free throws on the Wolverines' next possession.

Colvin drained a go-ahead 3 with 54 seconds left and Cadeau answered with a tying layup.

Calmese had the ball in the lane with a chance to potentially make a game-winning shot, but turned it over with two seconds left.

Colvin missed two free throws with 1:13 remaining in overtime.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes, who fell to 3-20 against AP Top 25 teams, may look back at the loss as a missed opportunity as the program tries to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

