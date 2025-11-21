College Basketball
No. 24 Kansas Will Play Vegas Tournament Without Star Freshman Darryn Peterson
Published Nov. 21, 2025 3:53 p.m. ET

No. 24 Kansas will be without standout freshman Darryn Peterson for a tournament in Las Vegas next week, coach Bill Self said Friday.

The nation’s top recruit and potentially the top pick in next year’s NBA draft will miss games against Notre Dame, Syracuse and a yet-to-be-determined third opponent because of a lingering hamstring injury. The Players Era Festival runs Monday through Thursday.

"He's right there, close," Self said. "But he hasn’t quite done enough to put him in position to go out and play multiple games in a short span like that.

"So we’re hopeful he’s running and cutting and doing all those things while we’re in Vegas, but not to the point where he’s probably ready to play."

The 6-foot-6 guard has averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games.

Peterson hasn’t played since a Nov. 7 loss to North Carolina, and his absence already has covered three games. The Jayhawks' next game following Vegas is Dec. 2 against No. 3 UConn in Allen Fieldhouse.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

