College Basketball
No. 22 Michigan rallies late to beat No. 18 Wisconsin for Big Ten title
College Basketball

No. 22 Michigan rallies late to beat No. 18 Wisconsin for Big Ten title

Published Mar. 16, 2025 6:17 p.m. ET

Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin each scored 11 points and No. 22 Michigan closed Saturday's Big Ten Tournament championship game on an 11-2 run to beat No. 18 Wisconsin, 59-53, and claim its first tourney crown since 2018.

Donaldson also had eight assists one day after driving the length of the court for the winning layup with less than a second to go in the semifinal round. Michigan (25-9) won three games in three days to give coach Dusty May a title in his first season in Ann Arbor.

Goldin was named the tourney's Most Outstanding Player.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Blackwell scored 18 points and Max Klesmit added 12 to lead the Badgers, who have not a won the tourney crown since 2015. John Tonje added nine points and seven rebounds on an tough shooting night.

Both teams were coming off close, emotional victories and each looked sluggish most of the game. Wisconsin opened the second half on a 15-6 run to take a 38-27 lead, then watched the Wolverines use a 7-0 spurt to tie the score at 45 with 5:50 left. Goldin made two free throws with 46 seconds left to break a 53-all tie and Michigan led the reamainder.

Takeaways

Wisconsin: Two days after tying a tourney single-game record with 19 3-pointers, the Badgers shot just 15 of 68 (22%).

Michigan: The Wolverines lost the rebounding battle overall, but won it late and that proved the difference as they overcame fatigue to grind out a victory.

Key moment

Donaldson's 3 with 1:52 left finally gave Michigan the lead and the confidence to close it out.

Key stat

Wisconsin was a dismal 7 of 39 (17.9%) from 3-point range.

Up next

Each team finds out its next matchup on the Selection Show.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tre Donaldson’s last-second layup stuns Maryland, sends Michigan to Big Ten title game

Tre Donaldson’s last-second layup stuns Maryland, sends Michigan to Big Ten title game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes