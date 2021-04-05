College Basketball
College Basketball

NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: National Championship

4 mins ago

A champion has been crowned.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears were on a collision course for this moment all season.

For the first time since the 2005 national championship between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the North Carolina Tar Heels, the top two teams in the AP poll faced each other for all of the marbles.

Baylor left no question as to which was the best team in the country this season with an emphatic, 86-70 win over Gonzaga.

Here are the top moments of the national championship game.

Bear down

Baylor could not have asked for a better start to the championship. The Bears started the game on a 9-0 run before taking an 11-1 lead into the first media timeout.

The fast start caught Gonzaga — and viewers — by surprise.

Pouring it on

The onslaught continued for the Bears, as they started 5-for-5 from 3-point range and built their lead to as many as 19 points.

For as hot as they started from deep, their defense was just as impactful.

Gonzaga makes a run

The Bulldogs showed signs of life late in the first half, with a surge to cut the Baylor lead to 10 at halftime.

Normally, a 10-point halftime deficit would be cause for concern, but considering how this one started, the Zags' run was seen by many as a win for Gonzaga.

Baylor stays hot

Basketball is a game of runs, and Baylor responded to Gonzaga's push to close the first half with a run of its own, keyed by back-to-back Jared Butler 3-pointers.

That hot shooting from Butler energized Baylor on both ends, with the Bears pushing the lead back to 16 points with this Mark Vital block that led to an Adam Flagler 3-pointer.

Keep shooting

Not much went right for the Zags against Baylor, but Jalen Suggs' effort was there all game.

Baylor reigns supreme

For the first time in program history, the Baylor men's basketball team is the national champion.

The Bears' star guard trio of Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell combined for 56 points and made seven of the Bears' 10 3-pointers.

Social media reacted to Baylor's decisive and dominant victory with praise for the Bears' performance and the job Scott Drew has done rebuilding the program.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Social media reacts to Baylor's big win
College Basketball

Social media reacts to Baylor's big win

Social media reacts to Baylor's big win
The Baylor Bears routed the Gonzaga Bulldogs to end their undefeated season and take the title. Here's what social media had to say.
14 mins ago
NCAA Title Game Gambling Recap
College Basketball

NCAA Title Game Gambling Recap

NCAA Title Game Gambling Recap
Just how big of an upset was Baylor's win? Did the "Over" or "Under" cash? We have those answers and more tourney-wide trends.
40 mins ago
The Man Behind 'One Shining Moment'
College Basketball

The Man Behind 'One Shining Moment'

The Man Behind 'One Shining Moment'
Martin Rogers tells the story behind "One Shining Moment" and how the iconic tune came to life.
4 hours ago
UNC to Elevate Hubert Davis
College Basketball

UNC to Elevate Hubert Davis

UNC to Elevate Hubert Davis
North Carolina is expected to promote Tar Heels alumnus Hubert Davis to head coach following Roy Williams' retirement.
7 hours ago
How to Bet the National Title Game
College Basketball

How to Bet the National Title Game

How to Bet the National Title Game
Jason McIntyre picks the final game of the NCAA Men's Tournament, one that figures to be a brawl for the ages.
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks