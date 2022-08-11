Michigan State gives Tom Izzo new deal worth $6.2M per year

College Basketball
Michigan State has signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year.

The school announced the deal Thursday, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month.

Izzo, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won a national championship in 2000 and leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances. He led Michigan State to a 24th straight NCAA Tournament last season. He has won the Big Ten title 10 times in the regular season and six conference tournament championships.

The 67-year-old Izzo has led the Spartans since the 1995-96 season, when he was promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing the retiring Jud Heathcote.

After a slow start, the hard-driving coach turned the program into a national powerhouse by focusing on rebounding, defending and playing top-flight competition each season before Big Ten play.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

