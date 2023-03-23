College Basketball Michigan freshman Jett Howard declares for 2023 NBA Draft Updated Mar. 23, 2023 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan freshman Jett Howard announced that he is forgoing his remaining college eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

"My dreams aren't possible without the support of my family and friends," Howard said as part of his statement. "The many trainers and coaches who poured their hearts and souls into my development throughout the years, I can't thank you all enough.

"After deep thought and careful consideration, I WILL BE DECLARING FOR THE 2023 NBA DRAFT."

The 6-foot-8 Howard was a four-star prospect and the No. 43 ranked recruit in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.com composite rankings. He committed to play for his father, Juwan, as part of a class that ranked among the top 12 in the country.

Howard started 29 games for the Wolverines as a freshman this season, averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.4/36.8/80.0. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the conference's All-Freshman team.

While Howard was a bright spot for the Wolverines this past season, the team struggled, finishing 18-16 (11-9 in Big Ten play) and missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Howard posted the following message of appreciation for his time at Michigan.

The NBA Draft Combine will be held May 15-21 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

