College Basketball LeBron James' son Bryce receives offer from Ohio State Updated Oct. 7, 2023 9:27 p.m. ET

Could Bryce James be taking his talents to Columbus, Ohio?

James, who is the younger son of NBA standout LeBron James, was in attendance at Ohio State's football game against Maryland on Saturday, which resulted in a 37-17 win for the Buckeyes.

Lantern Sports, which is the sports section of Ohio State's student newspaper, posted a video of James talking with Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann on the sideline.

Following the game, James took to social media, announcing that he received an offer from Ohio State.

A 6-foot-4 wing prospect, James is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 13 player from the state of California in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California this summer after beginning his high school career at Sierra Canyon, where he played alongside his older brother, Bronny, who is now a freshman at USC.

Raised in Akron, Ohio, which is less than two hours outside of Columbus, LeBron James is a longtime Ohio State fan and an avid supporter of the school and its athletic department.

Ohio State was also involved in the recruitment of Bronny James before the four-star McDonald's All-American ultimately signed with the Trojans.

