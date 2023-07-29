LeBron James
LeBron James shares video of Bronny playing piano following cardiac arrest
Published Jul. 29, 2023

Bronny James is at home and appears to be doing OK just days after he went into cardiac arrest

LeBron James shared a video of his eldest son playing the piano in a 20-second clip on Instagram on Saturday. 

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young," James wrote alongside the video. 

Bronny James, an incoming freshman at USC, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout on campus Monday. The university's athletics medical staff quickly tended to the 18-year-old, helping him arrive at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center while still fully conscious and neurologically stable, Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement Thursday. 

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support," Chukumerije said in the statement. 

Bronny James was in stable condition by Tuesday morning and was discharged from the hospital later that night, according to a report from The Athletic.

Shortly prior to the news being shared Thursday that Bronny James had been discharged, LeBron James thanked those who sent him his family well wishes and their support in a tweet.

Bronny James was graded as a four-star recruit and ranked as a top-30 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to USC in May. 

