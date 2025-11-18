College Basketball
Kansas to Face Duke Without Star Guard Darryn Peterson
College Basketball

Kansas to Face Duke Without Star Guard Darryn Peterson

Updated Nov. 18, 2025 5:14 p.m. ET

A marquee early-season showdown will be without a big name on Tuesday night, with standout Kansas guard Darryn Peterson set to miss the team's game against No. 5 Duke.

Kansas head coach Bill Self shared an update ahead of the battle of the blue bloods after Peterson was ruled out as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain. The freshman phenom will miss his third consecutive game for the 24th-ranked Jayhawks (3-1), who have gone 2-0 with Peterson out of the lineup.

"Darryn continues to make progress from his hamstring strain," Self announced on social media. "He will be reevaluated at the end of the week."

Touted as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Peterson's promising career got off to a great start before his injury stunted his progress.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard has shown flashes in his first two games. Peterson scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes in a season-opening win over Green Bay, and shot 8-of-14 for 22 points in 28 minutes in a loss to North Carolina.

On the season, Peterson is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game on 60%/50%/77.7% shooting splits. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes