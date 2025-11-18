Kansas to Face Duke Without Star Guard Darryn Peterson

A marquee early-season showdown will be without a big name on Tuesday night, with standout Kansas guard Darryn Peterson set to miss the team's game against No. 5 Duke.

Kansas head coach Bill Self shared an update ahead of the battle of the blue bloods after Peterson was ruled out as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain. The freshman phenom will miss his third consecutive game for the 24th-ranked Jayhawks (3-1), who have gone 2-0 with Peterson out of the lineup.

"Darryn continues to make progress from his hamstring strain," Self announced on social media. "He will be reevaluated at the end of the week."

Touted as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Peterson's promising career got off to a great start before his injury stunted his progress.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard has shown flashes in his first two games. Peterson scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 22 minutes in a season-opening win over Green Bay, and shot 8-of-14 for 22 points in 28 minutes in a loss to North Carolina.

On the season, Peterson is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game on 60%/50%/77.7% shooting splits.