College Basketball
John Calipari will return as Kentucky's coach despite calls for his firing
College Basketball

John Calipari will return as Kentucky's coach despite calls for his firing

Published Mar. 27, 2024 8:55 a.m. ET

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart confirmed on social media that John Calipari will return as men's basketball coach despite calls for his firing following the Wildcats' third consecutive early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Barnhart posted Tuesday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he and the Hall of Fame coach have talked about the direction of the men's program. He posted: "I can confirm that he will return for his 16th season as our head coach."

Kentucky was seeded third in March Madness, but fell 80-76 to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round on Thursday. This latest loss in Pittsburgh came a year after the Wildcats were ousted in the second round, and two years after they were upset as a No. 2 seed by 15th-seeded Saint Peter's in their NCAA opener.

Kentucky's quick exit drew immediate calls for Calipari's firing on sports talk shows and social media, with many criticizing his reliance on so-called "one and done" freshmen and Kentucky's defensive weaknesses. Calipari's dismissal would've triggered a $33 million buyout under terms of a lifetime contract signed in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach, for his part, sounded like someone intending to return during his season-ending radio show Monday night as he reiterated his love for players and the state. He also hinted at retaining his roster combination of talented freshmen and experienced players through the NCAA transfer portal — albeit with more beef.

"We've just got to get the right transfer," he said. "We've got to keep coaching these young kids. We've probably got to use the summer a little bit different because of where this has all gone. We've got to get more physicality, more time in the weight room. ... But on top of that, we've got to first of all see who's going to be here from this roster. And who won't be here."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Kentucky Wildcats
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams

2024 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes