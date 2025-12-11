Iowa State vs. Iowa Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. Iowa How to Watch & Odds

Iowa State vs. Iowa Prediction

Iowa State enters tonight’s matchup against Iowa as the team with momentum. The Cyclones are riding a nine-game winning streak and are favored by 11.5 points. Their offense has been one of the most explosive in the country, averaging 94.6 points per game, the eighth-highest mark in NCAA men’s basketball. Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson continue to lead the way, with Momcilovic averaging 18.3 points per game and Jefferson adding 17.6.

Iowa is coming off a strong showing against Maryland, highlighted by Bennett Stirtz’s 25-point performance. The Hawkeyes have shown scoring upside, but they have also struggled in spots, including a 19-point loss to Michigan State earlier this season. Iowa State’s defense has been one of the Cyclones’ strengths and has routinely slowed high-level opponents, which could make things difficult for the Hawkeyes.

With Iowa State’s offensive rhythm and defensive consistency, the Cyclones are positioned well heading into this rivalry matchup.

Pick ATS: Iowa (+12.5)

Pick OU: Over (143.5)

Prediction: Iowa State 80, Iowa 71

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

Iowa State vs. Iowa Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Cyclones 78, Hawkeyes 66.

The Cyclones have a 90.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hawkeyes sit with a 13.5% implied probability to come out on top.

Key Spread Facts

Iowa State has covered seven times in nine games with a spread this season.

Iowa has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Iowa State has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season.

Key Total Facts

The Cyclones and their opponent have broken the 143.5-point mark six times this season.

There have been four Hawkeyes games this year with more than 143.5 points scored.

These two teams score a combined average of 174.5 points per game, higher than the total for this matchup by 31 points.

Key Moneyline Facts

Iowa State has won all six games when favored on the moneyline this season.

Iowa lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Iowa State has played as a moneyline favorite of -990 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

Iowa has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +643.

Iowa State vs. Iowa: Recent Results

Cyclones vs Hawkeyes Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 12/12/2024 Cyclones -5.5 160.5 -241 +197 89-80 IOWAST

Iowa State vs. Iowa: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

Iowa State Iowa Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 94.6 (7) 79.9 (137) Points Allowed (Rank) 64.6 (19) 62.6 (12) Rebounds (Rank) 9.7 (178) 7.7 (321) 3pt Made (Rank) 10.2 (42) 8 (174) Assists (Rank) 19.2 (16) 16.8 (66) Turnovers (Rank) 9.9 (53) 9.3 (25)

Iowa State 2025-26 Key Players

Cyclones Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Milan Momcilovic 9 18.3 2.9 1.3 1.6 0 4.1 Joshua Jefferson 9 17.6 6.7 5.4 1.4 0.7 1 Tamin Lipsey 6 16.8 3.8 5.7 2.7 0.2 1.5 Killyan Toure 9 12 2.9 2.4 2.2 0.2 1 Blake Buchanan 9 8.9 5.7 1.6 0.9 1.2 0

Iowa 2025-26 Key Players

Hawkeyes Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennett Stirtz 9 18.8 2.6 4.9 1.8 0.1 2.6 Cooper Koch 9 8.8 4 1 0.8 0.1 1.6 Tavion Banks 9 8.6 4.1 1 1.1 0.3 0.2 Alvaro Folgueiras 9 8.3 4 2.3 1.1 0.3 1.3 Cam Manyawu 9 7.9 4.3 0.9 0.8 0.4 0

