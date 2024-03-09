College Basketball Houston claims Big 12 regular-season title with win over Kansas Updated Mar. 9, 2024 8:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jamal Shead had 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Damian Dunn added 12 points as No. 1 Houston claimed the Big 12 Conference regular-season title in its first season in the league, dominating No. 14 Kansas 76-46 on Saturday.

L.J. Cryer scored 11 points and J'Wan Roberts had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (28-3, 15-3), who shot 46% from the field and hit six 3-pointers on the way to a 40-21 lead at the half. Houston shot 44% for the game and hit 11-of-29 shots from long distance, while forcing 18 turnovers and converting them into 30 points.

The Cougars closed out their regular season by winning their ninth straight game and extending their home winning streak to 22 games.

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson had 11 points and six rebounds, but left with 11:08 remaining, holding his right shoulder after battling for a rebound.

According to Kansas head coach Bill Self, Dickinson suffered a dislocated shoulder, but the team's staff were able to pop it back in. Self also added that Dickinson would get an MRI when the team returned home.

Kevin McCullar Jr., who tweaked his knee earlier in the week against Kansas State, was scoreless in 15 minutes in the first half. He didn't play in the second half.

Kansas (22-9, 10-8) has lost three of its last four games. The Jayhawks shot 33% and were 3 for 21 from 3-point distance.

Houston controlled the first half, charging to a 34-9 lead. Kansas missed 10 straight field goal attempts at one point.

The game was a stark contrast to the teams' first meeting on Feb. 3 in Lawrence when Kansas jumped out to a 23-11 lead and shot 69% en route to a 78-65 win.

Kansas will now open up the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday or Thursday in Kansas City, while Houston opens the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed on Thursday in the quarterfinals in Kansas City.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

