Food delivery guy walks onto court in middle of college basketball game
43 mins ago

Tuesday night brought an action-packed slate of college basketball across the country, but there was no moment weirder than what took place on the court during the Atlantic 10 matchup between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne.

The game was momentarily stopped near the beginning of the second half when an Uber Eats delivery person walked onto the court during the action, looking for someone who had ordered McDonald's to the arena. Yes, really.

Nobody could quite believe what unfolded. According to a local reporter covering the game, the referee even came by press row and admitted that "this was a first" for him.

The dedicated Uber Eats driver apparently then walked around the bleachers in the arena for 10 minutes before finding his customer, who was reportedly a student attending the game. 

There is no word yet as to how the delivery guy was able to walk on the court, or why he did so while a live college basketball game was clearly going on. FOX Sports has also thus far been unable to confirm what the student ordered.

But the clip quickly caught fire on social media as many expressed their disbelief.

Duquesne pulled away from Loyola Chicago with a dominant second half to win 72-58. But the real winner is the absolute legend who somehow made his way onto the court during a Division I college basketball game while just trying to deliver some food.

