Final Four 2021 gambling recap: Point spreads, moneylines, more

Is the Final Four playing favorites?

All season long, the Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs were seen as head and shoulders above the rest of college basketball. In fact, those two elite squads were the two preseason betting favorites to win it all.

And come the final Saturday of the season, not much has changed. Baylor and Gonzaga entered their Final Four matchups as big favorites – with one certainly bigger than the other – to advance to their seemingly inevitable collision.

To help you keep track of all the madness of the NCAA Tournament, here are the point spreads, moneylines and total over/unders for both of the Final Four games, as well as the results for each and the tournament-wide betting trends.

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 60 GAMES PLAYED*

Point spread: Favorites are 31-28 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (the spread was 0).

Moneyline: Favorites are 38-18 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.

Total over/under: 35 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 24 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).

*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

No. 1 Baylor 78, No. 2 Houston 59

Point spread: Baylor (-5 at FOX Bet) covered by winning by more than 5 points (19).

Moneylines: Baylor (-250 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 bet on Baylor would have won $4, plus your $10 back. Houston was a +170 underdog (bet $10 to win $17, plus your $10 back).

Total scoring over/under: Over 135 total points scored (137 combined points)

Baylor held up its end of the bargain, soundly defeating a Houston squad that had been an underdog only once previously this season (in a game the Cougars covered, naturally).

Five Bears scored in double figures, while Houston's Marcus Sasser led all scorers with 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 5-for-9 on 3s.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA

Point spread: Gonzaga -14 at FOX Bet; Gonzaga needs to win by more than 14 points to cover, otherwise UCLA covers.

Moneylines: Gonzaga is a -1400 favorite at FOX Bet; a $10 bet on Gonzaga to win outright would win $0.71, plus your $10 back. UCLA is a +700 underdog at FOX Bet; a $10 bet on UCLA to win outright would win $70, plus your $10 back.

Total scoring over/under: 146.5 total points scored

