College Basketball Ex-North Carolina guard Caleb Love decommits from Michigan Updated May. 17, 2023 6:40 p.m. ET

Caleb Love appears to be back on the market.

The former North Carolina guard, who committed to Michigan in early April after entering the transfer portal, has re-opened his transfer recruitment, according to On3.com.

The report comes after Michigan star Hunter Dickinson left the Wolverines and committed to Kansas earlier this month.

There have been rumblings that Love would reconsider his commitment to Michigan, but the guard shot them down two weeks ago, tweeting "Yes, I will play for Michigan next year! Stat tuned! Go Blue."

That tweet appeared to have been taken down Wednesday.

Love averaged a team-high 16.7 points last season and 14.6 in three seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels.

He had some big games, including a 28-point performance in a win over Duke in the Final Four last season in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the rivals and the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Love made just 36% of his shots over three years and did not connect on 40% of his attempts from the field in any season.

