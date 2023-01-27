College Basketball
Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'
College Basketball

Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'

2 hours ago

"Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during the game."

That was Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot's reaction to the bizarre viral moment of a delivery person walking onto the court during Wednesday night's Duquesne-Loyola Chicago men's college basketball game. Fans on social media shared similar disbelief, pointing out that it raised several questions about the school's safety measures. Duquesne responded with a statement the following day.

"The University has reviewed its safety protocols and tightened its security measures to ensure conditions for our players and fans are safe and meet the standards for the highest level of competition in college basketball," the statement read.

The moment took place with just over 16 minutes remaining in the second half of Wednesday's contest, when an individual holding a bag of McDonald's wandered onto the court while the game was in progress. The game was briefly stopped as the referees sorted out the incident, with one member of the officiating crew sharing "that was a first" for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same statement, the university clarified it was indeed a prank that was "planned in advance" and "done for internet exposure."

"Duquesne University strives to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for guests and participants at all events on our campus. We also rely on common courtesy and the civility of those in attendance to adhere to the guidelines that are in place," the statement read. "This was a prank, planned in advance, done for internet exposure. We determined that the individual was wearing a mic while someone filmed him as he walked on to the court during active play. While the incident may have seemed funny at the time, and no harm was done, we are mindful that incidents like this can put players and officials at risk."

There are varying reports of whether the individual appeared to be delivering for Uber Eats or DoorDash, but a TikTok video clearly shows him saying "DoorDash" as he was ushered off the court.

Regardless, both food delivery services took to Twitter, firing friendly jabs back and forth at one another about who was responsible for the "lost order."

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi got wind of the incident and also shared some comical commentary on Twitter early Thursday morning.

"New adjustment required for our Uber Eats routing algorithms," Khosrowshabi joked.

Duquesne returns to action Saturday with a road matchup against UMass. The Dukes' next home game is scheduled for Feb. 8 vs. George Mason.


Top stories from FOX Sports:
 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Duquesne Dukes
Loyola Chicago Ramblers
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble

59 mins ago
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
College Basketball

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

2 hours ago
What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX

3 hours ago
College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs
College Basketball

College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs

5 hours ago
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
College Basketball

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes