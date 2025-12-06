Duke vs. Michigan State Prediction, How to Watch, Odds, Channel

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (9-0) visit the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (8-0) on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils will put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won eight straight.

The Blue Devils face off against the Spartans in a game oddsmakers expect to be a close matchup. The Blue Devils are favored by just 1.5 points against the Spartans. The game features a point total of 142.5.

Duke vs. Michigan State How to Watch & Odds

Duke vs. Michigan State Prediction

Take Duke to win over Michigan State today. Duke has been explosive on offense with 89.1 points per game, and its defense has been strong, giving up only 59.6 points per game. Michigan State is averaging 78.6 points and allowing 60.4. Cameron Boozer should be the key difference maker after scoring 29 against Florida. For Michigan State, Jaxon Kohler continues to stand out with 14.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, but Sparty has just a little less firepower today.

Pick OU: Over (142.5)

Prediction: Duke 75, Michigan State 70

Duke vs. Michigan State Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Blue Devils 72, Spartans 70.

The Blue Devils have a 56.3% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Spartans have a 48.1% implied probability to win.

Key Spread Facts

Duke has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

Michigan State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Duke has covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Michigan State has covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

Key Total Facts

Six times so far this season, the Blue Devils and their opponent have combined for more than 142.5 points.

Spartans games have finished with over 142.5 points scored three times this year.

These teams score 167.7 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 25.2.

Key Moneyline Facts

Duke has not lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

Michigan State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Duke has won all six games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -129 or shorter.

Michigan State has played as an underdog of +108 or more once this season and won that game.

Duke vs. Michigan State: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

Duke Michigan State Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 89.1 (32) 78.6 (166) Points Allowed (Rank) 59.6 (5) 60.4 (6) Rebounds (Rank) 10.8 (99) 12.8 (21) 3pt Made (Rank) 10.1 (47) 6.6 (284) Assists (Rank) 19.1 (24) 19.3 (17) Turnovers (Rank) 10.4 (82) 11.4 (149)

Duke 2025-26 Key Players

Blue Devils Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Boozer 9 23.6 9.3 3.6 1.8 1 1.7 Patrick Ngongba II 9 12.6 6.4 2.4 0.4 1.6 0.4 Isaiah Evans 9 12.6 3.3 1.8 0.4 1.3 2.2 Caleb Foster 9 8.9 3.4 3 0.6 0 1.4 Dame Sarr 9 6.7 3.8 0.9 1.6 0.2 1.1

Michigan State 2025-26 Key Players

Spartans Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaxon Kohler 8 14.3 9.9 1.5 0.6 1.1 1.5 Jeremy Fears Jr. 8 12.3 3.5 9.3 1.6 0 1 Coen Carr 8 11.3 5.1 2 0.9 1 0.5 Carson Cooper 8 9.6 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.8 0 Cam Ward 7 9 5.1 0.4 0.4 0.1 0

