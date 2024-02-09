College Basketball
Dartmouth men's basketball team will hold union vote on March 5
College Basketball

Dartmouth men's basketball team will hold union vote on March 5

Published Feb. 9, 2024 6:32 p.m. ET

The Dartmouth men's basketball team has scheduled a March 5 election to determine whether the players will unionize – a step that would be unprecedented in American college sports.

The National Labor Relations Board said the in-person election will take place on the school's Hanover, New Hampshire, campus.

Although the NCAA has long maintained that the players are "student-athletes" — a term created to emphasize that their education comes first — the NLRB Regional Director in Boston ruled on Monday that the players were effectively employees of the school.

That cleared the way for a union election. All 15 members of the team had previously signed a petition asking to be represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some other Dartmouth staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

An NLRB spokeswoman said Dartmouth has until Feb. 20 to appeal the regional director's finding. The school has said it intends to do so.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Dartmouth Big Green
College Basketball
Ivy League
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball roundtable: 5 burning questions heading into a jam-packed weekend

College basketball roundtable: 5 burning questions heading into a jam-packed weekend

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes