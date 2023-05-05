Women's College Basketball Aneesah Morrow to join Angel Reese, defending national champion LSU Published May. 5, 2023 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Women's college basketball standout Aneesah Morrow has committed to joining defending champion LSU this upcoming season, she announced on social media Friday.

The 6-foot-1 All-American forward established herself as one of the nation's top offensive talents and rebounders after two seasons at DePaul, averaging 25.7 points (No. 4 in the country) and 12.2 rebounds (No. 7) per game last season.

She was named USBWA National Freshman of the Year after the 2021-22 season, when she averaged 21.9 points (on 51.9% shooting) and a nation-best 13.9 rebounds.

She's now on her way to Baton Rouge, choosing LSU over USC and South Carolina, among others. The 20-year-old will join fellow star transfer Hailey Van Lith, who announced that she had transferred to LSU from Louisville on April 27. It's another huge boost for the Lady Tigers, which lost three starters after securing program's first national title in 2023.

"I'm never intimidated by playing against or playing on a team with amazing, talented players," Morrow, a rising junior, told ESPN. "That's what I want to be surrounded around. I want to be around players who are going to make me better. I feel like we're going to challenge each other on a day-to-day basis. We all have the same end goal, and that's to win the national championship, to win the conference."

What's more, LSU will now have the only two players in the country from last season who were top five in scoring and top 10 in rebounding — Morrow and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese.

"Angel Reese talked a lot about how she would love to have me there as a teammate, but it wasn't just her," Morrow said, per ESPN. "It was the other girls on the team as well. They specifically talked about winning. That's what they want to do there, and that's what I'm trying to do. I feel like as athletes and true competitors, you want to win day in and day out. And when you come together as a team, you know that you can accomplish that.

"They did talk to me about how much damage we could do. I kind of feel like I already knew that when you put that much talent together. I know I'm hearing a lot about people saying that we won't come together as a team and be able to play because there's so much talent, but I don't feel like that's something that we will struggle with next year at all, or the year after."

"I really enjoyed my time here at DePaul," said Morrow, a two-time All-Big East first-team selection. "I learned so much here and in the city of Chicago.

"I feel like I was a butterfly in a cocoon, and now it's time for me to go and spread my wings."

