Women's College Basketball Hailey Van Lith to join Angel Reese, national champion LSU Tigers Updated Apr. 27, 2023 1:21 p.m. ET

Kim Mulkey and the defending national champion LSU Tigers have added another star to the mix.

Less than a month after winning the first national championship in program history, the LSU Tigers are adding one of the top players in women's college basketball in Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.

A 5-foot-7 guard who spend the past three seasons at Louisville, Van Lith adds another star to an already star-studded roster at LSU. She is a two-time All-ACC performer, coming off a season where she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field.

Van Lith is set to team up with Angel Reese, who was the star of LSU's national title run and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. She set the NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles this past year.

Both Van Lith and Reese are expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Van Lith has two years of eligibility remaining on account of the NCAA’s extra COVID year. She is expected to fill the opening All-SEC guard Alexis Morris left when she was selected by the Connecticut Sun in this year's WNBA Draft.

