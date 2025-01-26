College Basketball
Alabama coach Nate Oats (sorta) explains why he sat top scorer Mark Sears vs. LSU
Published Jan. 26, 2025 12:18 a.m. ET

Alabama guard Mark Sears came into Saturday night's game against LSU leading the team and the Southeastern Conference in scoring but was held scoreless and spent the entire second half of the Crimson Tide's 80-73 win on the bench.

"We played the guys that we thought gave us the best chance to win in the second half," Alabama coach Nate Oats said.

Sears, a preseason All-American averaging 19 points per game, went 0-for-5 from the field with three rebounds, three assists and two turnovers.

Oats pointed to defensive consistency, especially into the second half, as a reason for lineup changes.

"I didn't think our second-half defense has been very good lately, so we made the point to the guys, we're done starting the same group that starts the game," Oats said. "Our defense was significantly better in the second half than in the first half, and we haven't done that much this year."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

