A.J. Storr scores 28 as No. 13 Wisconsin beats Michigan State, 81-66
A.J. Storr scores 28 as No. 13 Wisconsin beats Michigan State, 81-66

Updated Jan. 26, 2024 11:13 p.m. ET

MADISON, Wis. — A.J. Storr scored 28 points, Steven Crowl added 15 and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Michigan State 81-66 on Friday night.

The Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games. Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1) leads the Big Ten by one game over No. 2 Purdue.

A.J. Hoggard scored 19 points and Malik Hall added 13 for Michigan State (12-8, 4-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Spartans coach Tom Izzo remained stuck on 699 career victories.

Storr went 9 of 17 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to fall one point short of his career high.

Crowl, playing in his 100th game for the Badgers, had seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Crowl's 3-pointer from the top of the key extended Wisconsin's lead to 74-59 with 3:24 left in the game.

Connor Essegian scored eight points off the bench for the Badgers, all in the first half.

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers Highlights | CBB on FOX

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Despite foul trouble, the Spartans weren't afraid of playing their standouts. Hoggard, with three fouls, scored 11 points in the second half. Hall scored four points in the second.

Wisconsin: The Badgers' offense was effective both inside and outside. Wisconsin scored 32 points in the paint and made nine 3-pointers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

