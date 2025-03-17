College Basketball 2025 Men's March Madness odds: How many buzzer-beaters this March? Published Mar. 17, 2025 3:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Buzzer beating is just a part of the equation come March Madness.

In fact, 46 buzzer-beaters have taken place in the men's NCAA Tournament dating back to 1944.

That's about 0.58 buzzer-beaters per Tournament.

So, how many buzzer-beating finishes this time around? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 17.

NCAA Tournament buzzer-beaters

Will there be a buzzer-beater in the NCAA Tournament?: Yes +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Any buzzer-beaters in 'First Four' games of NCAA Tournament?: Yes +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Any buzzer-beaters in first round of NCAA Tournament?: Yes +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Any buzzer-beaters on Day 1/Round 1 of NCAA Tournament?: Yes +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Any buzzer-beaters on Day 2/Round 1 of NCAA Tournament?: Yes +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Let's define a buzzer-beater as a made basket as time expires, which equals a win for the scoring team.

In other words, the buzzer goes off as the ball is in the air or going through the hoop, and the opposing team does not have another possession.

The last four buzzer-beating baskets came in 2023, 2021, 2018 and 2017. Then, there were four in 2016, tied for the most in any NCAA Tournament in history (1990).

Of those 46 buzzer-beaters, the game was tied 28 times. The winning team trailed by one 13 times, and the winning team trailed by two five times.

There have been 30 2-point buzzer-beaters, 13 3-point buzzer-beaters, two free throw buzzer-beaters and one and-1 buzzer-beater.

Of those 46 buzzer-beaters, 19 have come in the first round, 13 have come in the second round, five have come in the Elite Eight, three have come in the Final Four, two have come in the Sweet 16, two have come in the national title game, and one each has come in the national third-place game and the regional third-place game (back when those existed).

Lastly, all-time, Georgetown has the most NCAA Tournament buzzer-beaters with three.

