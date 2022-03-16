College Basketball
2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2
College Basketball

2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2

18 mins ago

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is rolling into its second day.

A pair of No. 16 seeds, Bryant and Wright State, face off in Dayton, Ohio for the chance to advance and face the No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats in the South Region.

After that, No. 11 seeds Notre Dame and Rutgers close things out to solidify the field of 64 (9:10 p.m. ET). 

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's action.

Bryant vs. Wright State

Prepare for takeoff

Grant Basile saw a clear path to the basket, and made sure to score in style for Wright State.

Flamethrower

All Peter Kiss needed was a slither of daylight to make the Wright State defense pay from distance. After all, he's averaging 25.1 PPG for a reason.

Closing the half!

Wright State and Bryant closed out a fast-paced first half with two more highlight worthy buckets to set the stage for an actioned-packed second half.

Welcome back

The first half ended in a flurry, and the second half opened with more fireworks from Bryant to tie the game.

No holding Holden

Tanner Holden proved to be too much for the Bryant defense early and often, scoring in a variety of ways, which included this dunk.

Creating separation

Trey Calvin found some distance between himself and the defender for this 3-pointer, which helped Wright State create distance from Bryant on the scoreboard.

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers

Still to come!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every first-round game
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every first-round game

1 min ago
NCAA Tournament odds: How professionals are betting on March Madness
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How professionals are betting on March Madness

44 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: History behind the 5-12 matchup in March Madness
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: History behind the 5-12 matchup in March Madness

1 hour ago
Louisville expected to hire Kenny Payne as men's basketball coach
Louisville Cardinals

Louisville expected to hire Kenny Payne as men's basketball coach

2 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: NCAA Tournament first-round picks to win $5,000 free
College Basketball

FOX Bet Super 6: NCAA Tournament first-round picks to win $5,000 free

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes