College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament: First Four Top Moments, Day 2 18 mins ago

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is rolling into its second day.

A pair of No. 16 seeds, Bryant and Wright State, face off in Dayton, Ohio for the chance to advance and face the No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats in the South Region.

After that, No. 11 seeds Notre Dame and Rutgers close things out to solidify the field of 64 (9:10 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's action.

Bryant vs. Wright State

Prepare for takeoff

Grant Basile saw a clear path to the basket, and made sure to score in style for Wright State.

Flamethrower

All Peter Kiss needed was a slither of daylight to make the Wright State defense pay from distance. After all, he's averaging 25.1 PPG for a reason.

Closing the half!

Wright State and Bryant closed out a fast-paced first half with two more highlight worthy buckets to set the stage for an actioned-packed second half.

Welcome back

The first half ended in a flurry, and the second half opened with more fireworks from Bryant to tie the game.

No holding Holden

Tanner Holden proved to be too much for the Bryant defense early and often, scoring in a variety of ways, which included this dunk.

Creating separation

Trey Calvin found some distance between himself and the defender for this 3-pointer, which helped Wright State create distance from Bryant on the scoreboard.

Notre Dame vs. Rutgers

