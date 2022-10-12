Boxing Boxing odds: How to bet Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, pick 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Former WBC champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber' Wilder and Robert "The Nordic Nightmare" Helenius will battle in a Premier Boxing Champions heavyweight fight Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Wilder, 36, is 42-2-1 with 41 knockouts; Helenius, 38, is 31-3-0 with 20 KOs. The Premier Boxing Champions match is available on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view, with the main card set to start at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Wilder-Helenius bout, including odds and a pick from our betting expert (all odds via FOX Bet ):

DEONTAY WILDER (42-2-1, 41 KOs) VS. ROBERT HELENIUS (31-3-0, 20 KOs) *

Undercard 9 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX PPV

FIGHT WINNER

Deontay Wilder: -714 (bet $10 to win $11.40 total)

Robert Helenius: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

TOTAL ROUNDS OVER/UNDER: 4.5

Over: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

WILL FIGHT GO DISTANCE (12 rounds)?

Yes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

No: -714 (bet $10 to win $11.40 total)

WINNER BY KO, TKO OR DQ

Deontary Wilder: -333 (bet $10 to win $13.19 total)

Robert Helenius: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

WINNER BY DECISION OR TECHNICAL DECISION

Deontary Wilder: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Robert Helenius: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

TIE OR TECHNICAL TIE

+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

* all odds at FOX Bet

For insights on Wilder-Helenius, we consulted with FOX Bet Trading Operations Associate Matthew Griffe, who correctly predicted the outcome of the Andy Ruiz. Jr.-Luis Ortiz fight in September.

"Interesting fight this weekend as Deontay Wilder rarely fights someone his own height," Griffe said of the 6-foot-7 Wilder and the 6-6 Helenius. "The questions leading up to this fight are all on Wilder's side – Is he looking past Helenius? Is he taking this fight seriously? While Helenius is a heavy hitter but hasn't fought this level of competition, and I would expect it to show throughout this fight.



"From a betting perspective, it's Wilder or nothing for me as he looks to use this as a showcase fight with hopes of fighting Tyson Fury a fourth time or Oleksandr Usyk next year. Would expect Wilder to take a few rounds to figure out Helenius's timing and then apply the pressure and look for a finish."

PICK: Deontay Wilder wins in rounds 7-9 (+500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $60 total)

