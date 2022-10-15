Boxing Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Well, that was easy.

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night.

It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.

The fight was waved off within seconds.

In total, Wilder landed three punches on the night. Helenius landed five.

Wilder hadn't fought since suffering a KO loss to Tyson Fury on Oct. 9 of last year. To date, Wilder's lone two defeats have both come at the hands of Fury.

Saturday marked the 42nd knockout of Wilder's career.

