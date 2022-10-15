Boxing
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round

1 hour ago

Well, that was easy.

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. 

It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.

The fight was waved off within seconds. 

In total, Wilder landed three punches on the night. Helenius landed five.

Wilder hadn't fought since suffering a KO loss to Tyson Fury on Oct. 9 of last year. To date, Wilder's lone two defeats have both come at the hands of Fury.

Saturday marked the 42nd knockout of Wilder's career. 

