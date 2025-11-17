Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Odds: Former Champion Opens as Heavy Favorite

When Jake Paul steps into the ring on Dec. 19, he'll also be taking a step-up in competition.

A big one.

Paul, who typically fights in the cruiserweight division (maximum 200 pounds), will take on former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

As a heavyweight, Joshua fights at around 250 pounds.

Does Youtuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul have a chance against the heavier, more experienced former champ Joshua in this latest battle on Netflix?

Here are the odds at Oddschecker as of Nov. 17.

Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Odds

TO WIN

Anthony Joshua: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Jake Paul: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Draw: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Here's what you should know about the fighters:

The Underdog: Perhaps Paul's biggest accomplishment in the boxing world is his win over 58-year-old Mike Tyson. Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) was 27 at the time and notched that victory over the former world champ in Nov. 2024, also broadcast on Netflix. In fact, according to organizers, the event was such a huge draw that it ended up being the highest-grossing combat event in Texas history. So while Paul's celebrity does lure audiences, he's only ranked No. 14 by the World Boxing Association in the cruiserweight class. Considering his size and relative inexperience compared to Joshua, some critics view the match between the two as unsafe. Paul has tangled with a number of MMA fighters, notching boxing wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz and Ben Askren. After the win over Tyson, he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via decision. Paul's one loss came when he faced British boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury. Paul was supposed to take on lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition fight this month, but Davis' legal issues sidelined the fight. Now, Paul takes on Joshua.

Jake Paul will be a heavy underdog when he enters the ring against Anthony Joshua in December.

The Heavy Favorite: Not only is Joshua the heavy favorite, but he comes into this battle with two heavyweight title belts on his résumé. Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) has been recovering from an elbow surgery that he underwent earlier in the year, but according to reports, he plans to use his fight with Paul as practice before taking on top contenders in early 2026. Tyson Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion, could be next for Joshua after Paul. Joshua most recently lost via knockout to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. Prior to that, he fought another untraditional boxer, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Joshua knocked Ngannou out in the second round of that bout.

Will Anthony Joshua crush Jake Paul the way many expect?

