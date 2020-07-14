Chicharito misses point-blank chance, remains scoreless in MLS
Video Details
A rebound came right to Chicharito in the box, but the star missed his chance at his first MLS goal as he powered the ball too high and over the net. The missed chance kept the match between the L.A. Galaxy and the Portland Timbers scoreless.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.