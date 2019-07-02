2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Alex Morgan gives the U.S the lead, sips tea in celebration on her birthday | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

Come for the goal, stay for the celebration! On her 30th birthday, Alex Morgan gave the United States a 2-1 first-half lead vs. England -- and celebrated with a little sip of tea for good measure -- in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

