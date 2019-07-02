2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Alex Morgan gives the U.S the lead, sips tea in celebration on her birthday | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
Come for the goal, stay for the celebration! On her 30th birthday, Alex Morgan gave the United States a 2-1 first-half lead vs. England -- and celebrated with a little sip of tea for good measure -- in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618