Megan Rapinoe vs. Lucy Bronze: The biggest matchup of the England-United States semifinal
Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze are likely to be matched up against one another in the United States vs. England match Tuesday. Each are Golden Ball contenders, but only one will get to play in the Women's World Cup Final.
