2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo powers a blast past the Thailand keeper | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
What a blast! Sweden's buried her team's third goal of the first half despite the best efforts of the Thailand goalkeeper, taking a 3-0 lead in their group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
