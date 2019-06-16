2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Sweden score the header vs. Thailand just six minutes in | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
The first goal at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ between Sweden and Thailand came quickly, as Linda Sembrant heads in the opening goal off the set piece.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618