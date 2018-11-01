Higuain gets his brace to put the Columbus Crew ahead of DC United | Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs
Video Details
Federico Higuain scores his second goal of the match and puts the Columbus Crew ahead of DC United in the eastern conference knockout stage.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices