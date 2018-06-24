Wright-Phillips, Robles help Red Bulls beat FC Dallas

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 11th goal of the season and the New York Red Bulls beat FC Dallas 3-0 on Saturday night, playing a man down for the final 60-plus minutes.

New York’s Daniel Royer was given a straight red card in the 27th minute for a dangerous foul .

Luis Robles had a season-high six saves in his fourth shutout of the season for New York (9-4-2).

Wright-Phillips tapped in a cross by Tyler Adams to open the scoring in the 23rd. Adams darted past defender Kellyn Acosta to win a failed clearance at the top-left corner of the area, raced toward the endline and made a sliding pass to Wright-Phillips for the point-blank finish.

Aaron Long’s falling volley of a corner kick by Sean Davis made it 2-0 in the 39th minute. Long, who came in with two career goals in in four-plus MLS seasons, ricocheted it high off the ground past goalkeeper Jesse Davis.

Kemar Lawrence raced past a defender on the left side and slipped it between the near post and Davis in the 48th.

FC Dallas (8-2-5) had its four-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten streak snapped. The Texas team was held scoreless for the first time this season.