With no Messi, 35K see Argentina-Colombia draw at MetLife

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Lionel Messi not on Argentina’s roster, a crowd of just 35,624 turned out at MetLife Stadium to watch a 0-0 draw between La Albiceleste and Colombia on Tuesday night.

With Messi, Argentina drew three large crowds to MetLife: 78,936 for a friendly against the United States in 2011, 81,994 for an exhibition against Brazil the following year and 82,026 for the 2016 Copa America final against Chile.

Just 32,469 attended Brazil’s 2-0 exhibition win last week over the United States, down from 77,223 at a 2010 U.S.-Brazil game there shortly after the venue opened. MetLife Stadium is a possible site of the 2026 World Cup final.