Western Conference-leading Los Angeles FC takes on Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC (12-9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-3-5, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC faces the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC is 12-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is third in the Western Conference drawing 155 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

Minnesota United FC is 7-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Darwin Quintero paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. Minnesota United FC has scored 44 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has 27 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Quintero leads Minnesota United FC with eight goals. Ethan Finlay has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 2.1 assists, 8.1 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Alejandro Guido (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Carlos Vela (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Angelo Rodriguez (injured).