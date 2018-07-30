VAR to be tested in latter stages of Brazilian Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) The Brazilian football confederation has confirmed it will test a video assistant referee system for the remainder of this season’s national cup competition.

The VAR will initially be used in all four quarterfinals of the Brazilian Cup on Wednesday and Thursday.

The confederation said on Monday the total cost of implementing the system for the 14 remaining matches would be $200,000. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are all played over two legs.

Five people, including a representative of the confederation, will operate the VAR from a special room in every host stadium.